Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $520.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

