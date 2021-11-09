Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $150.44, but opened at $129.90. Freshpet shares last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 10,187 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Freshpet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -317.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

