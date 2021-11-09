Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.26. 15,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,456. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.