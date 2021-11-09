Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 190 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock remained flat at $$92.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

