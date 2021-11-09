Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 390 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 44.5% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 13.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 477.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $299.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

