Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 925 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,566,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,260 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97.

