Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 5,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,755. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

