Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Funko worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 510,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $933.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

