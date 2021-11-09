Furucombo Price Reaches $0.71 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $2.31 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00078198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00083292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00097115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,639.41 or 1.00231773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.80 or 0.07056300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020466 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.