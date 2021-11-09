FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.