FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

CORT stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

