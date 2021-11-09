FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Envista Holdings Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Envista by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Envista by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 516,682 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

