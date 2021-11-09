FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $13.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.67.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $186.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 257.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 685,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,126,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.