FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $16.45 per share for the year.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $441.65 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $349.39 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.06.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

