FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Issued By KeyCorp

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

NYSE:WCC opened at $135.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $15,964,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.