FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.72). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.24 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

