FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By B. Riley

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

EVRI stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everi by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

