FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRIN. B. Riley raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.