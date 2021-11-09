FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TuSimple Holdings Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TuSimple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

TSP opened at $39.58 on Monday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

