FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $207.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $209.37.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

