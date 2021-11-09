FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Decreased by KeyCorp

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

BLL opened at $91.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 210,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.