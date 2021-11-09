FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Shares of FSLR opened at $115.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Solar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Solar by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

