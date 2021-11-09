FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $105.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 122.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

