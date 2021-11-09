FY2021 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Main Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 82,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 72,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

