FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
OVV stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. Ovintiv has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $40.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
