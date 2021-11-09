FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Cut by William Blair

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.13 on Monday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -171.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

