FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZG. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 99,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

