G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.96

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.96 and traded as high as $22.03. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 2,692 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.65.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

