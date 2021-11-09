G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $655.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

