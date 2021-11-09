Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Galapagos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.53.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $57.12 on Monday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $129.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $8,287,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.