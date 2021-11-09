Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,080. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

