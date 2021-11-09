GAMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. GAMB has a total market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $325,538.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

