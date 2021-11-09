GCN Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,385.57 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $149,385.57 and approximately $17.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.32 or 0.00360434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

