GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.88 ($46.91).

G1A opened at €43.77 ($51.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

