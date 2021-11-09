GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.88 ($46.91).

ETR:G1A opened at €43.77 ($51.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

