Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday.

GBERY traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 2,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Geberit has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

