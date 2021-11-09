General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587,272 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. General Electric has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.50, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

