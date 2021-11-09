Genesis Shards Hits 24 Hour Volume of $130,046.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $130,046.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00077051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,784.83 or 1.00019918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.56 or 0.07114655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

