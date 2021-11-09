Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 58.6% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $2.69 million and $114,184.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 58.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00224570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

