Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

SFL stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.93. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.