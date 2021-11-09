Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $243,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.31) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

