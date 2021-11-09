Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,610 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of VSE worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VSE by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VSE by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in VSE by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

