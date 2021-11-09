Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Annexon worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of ANNX opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

