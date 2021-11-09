GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$54.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.