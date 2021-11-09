GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$58.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.92.

GFL opened at C$48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$27.82 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -2.03%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

