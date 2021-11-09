Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

