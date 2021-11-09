Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. 99,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

