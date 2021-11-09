Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Gitlab alerts:

GTLB stock opened at $130.88 on Monday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $134.30.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.