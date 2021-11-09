Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Trading Up 0.7%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 37,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 40,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,025,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.