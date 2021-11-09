Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 10,073 Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $369,724 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

